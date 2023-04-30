  1. Sports
Iran wins title of 2023 IBSA Judo Asian Championship

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Iranian judo athletes won the championship title of the 2023 Asian competitions for the blind and the visually impaired (IBSA) in Astana, Kazakhstan. 

The Iranian judokas won 3 gold and 2 bronze in the tournaments.

Mousa Gholami of Iran defeated his opponent from Kazakhstan in the J1-90kg final match and claimed a gold medal. 

Ali Navaie in J1-90kg lost the match to his Mongolian opponent in the second round of the competition and in the next round, he faced his well-known opponent from Uzbekistan, and by defeating him, he snatched the bronze medal. 

Earlier, Vahid Jeddi in J2-73kg and Meysam Banitaba in J1-60kg won two gold medals on Day 1 of the 2023 IBSA Judo Asian Championships. Mehdi Barchloo also won the bronze medal in J1-73 kg.

A total of 85 judokas (58 men and 27 women) from 11 Asian countries compete for the continental title in Astana, Kazakhstan.

