Iran finalizes Su-35 fighter jets purchase deal from Russia

According to Sputnik Farsi-language, Iran's permanent mission at the United Nations said "After the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988, Iran asked a number of countries to investigate the possibility of selling fighter airplanes to Iran, and Russia announced that it was ready to sell them."

The Iran UN mission added that "Sukhoi-35 fighters are technically are approved by Iran. After October 2020 which arms sales ban on the purchase of conventional weapons Iran was lifted according to UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Iran finally agreed to buy them."

The Iran mission did not say when and how many of the fighter jets will be delivered to Iran.

"Details were not being released because the information is classified," the mission noted according to Sputnik.

