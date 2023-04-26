Assadollah Assadi to be freed soon: Iran Judiciary spox

"The agreement between Iran and Belgium has been finalized and the relevant documents have been exchanged," Iran's judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday while speaking to reporters.

The spokesman made the remarks in response to a question put forward by journalists about the Belgian government's recent request to Iran to free one of its citizens who was detained and convicted of espionage.

"The other side had made a request and we had made this request before that and in line with the promise we made before, this swap will be done soon," Setayeshi said.

"Each party can make this exchange whenever needed," he further added.

Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi was arrested in Germany in 2018 over trumped-up charges and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Belgium.

