Upon his arrival in the quake-hit neighboring county, Amir-Abdollahian, said "We have traveled to this country to express our sympathy to the people and government of Turkey during the earthquake."

He also said that he is going to discuss the latest international developments and bilateral relations in the meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

The top Iranian diplomat is also scheduled to visit the earthquake-affected region of Adıyaman in Turkey.

