Iran, S Arabia to hold meeting in Baghdad within weeks

Al-Sudani made the remarks in an interview with FRANCE 24, saying that the two countries were "keen to resume these meetings under our (Iraqi) auspices."

"Any tension between the US and Iran, any tension between the regional countries, will reflect on Iraq negatively," Sudani noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iraqi Prime Minister said "Iraq does not need combat troops."

Iraq needs cooperation with all countries involved in the fight against terrorism, he also said.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has paid a visit to France to sign a set of agreements with the European country in the energy and public transportation sectors.

