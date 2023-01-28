  1. Politics
Jan 28, 2023, 12:20 PM

Iraqi PM:

Iran, S Arabia to hold meeting in Baghdad within weeks

Iran, S Arabia to hold meeting in Baghdad within weeks

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed hope that a new meeting involving Saudi Arabia and Iran will take place in Baghdad "in the coming weeks".

Al-Sudani made the remarks in an interview with FRANCE 24, saying that the two countries were "keen to resume these meetings under our (Iraqi) auspices."

"Any tension between the US and Iran, any tension between the regional countries, will reflect on Iraq negatively," Sudani noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iraqi Prime Minister said "Iraq does not need combat troops."

Iraq needs cooperation with all countries involved in the fight against terrorism, he also said.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has paid a visit to France to sign a set of agreements with the European country in the energy and public transportation sectors.

RHM/PR

News Code 196703
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News