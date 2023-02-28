Iranian cheetah cub 'Pirouz' dies in veterinary hospital

The efforts of the doctors in the operating room of the veterinary hospital were unsuccessful and Pirouz died at the age of 10 months due to kidney failure.

"We were informed on Thursday that Pirouz is not in good condition," media sources on Monday quoted Dr. Omid Moradi, head of the Central Veterinary Hospital, as saying.

Investigation revealed the cheetah cub "is suffering from an acute kidney failure," he said.

In the latest video posted by the hospital on Instagram, Moradi said Pirouz's condition is not stable and "far from good."

Earlier on May 1, an Asiatic cheetah had given birth to cubs at a facility in Iran, marking the first time the species reproduced in captivity.

Three young cheetahs were welcomed into the world at the Asian Cheetah Breeding Center of the Turan Biosphere Reserve in Tehran.

The mother cheetah, named 'Iran', delivered her cubs via Cesarean section, and then the babies went into intensive care.

One of the cubs died on May 4 due to malformations in the left lung and lung adhesion, according to Dr. Behrang Ekrami, a veterinarian at the Asian Cheetah Breeding Center.

Two weeks after the death of the first cub, the second of three Asiatic cheetah cubs died.

