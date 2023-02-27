Blasts in Syria's Al-Hasakah, Hama leave several killed

The media outlet reported that an explosion rocked Al-Hasakah city in the northeastern corner of Syria.

According to the reports, the blast took place as a car bomb exploded near a school in Al-Hasakah.

The Syrian Center for Human Rights, affiliated with the opposition group, reported that at least one woman was injured in the blast.

In a relevant development, another explosion was reported in Hama Governorate in western-central Syria.

SANA news agency reported that at least 10 Syrian citizens were killed and 12 others were injured in a mine explosion by ISIL terrorists in Hama province.

