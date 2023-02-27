Iran, Finland foreign ministers meet in Geneva

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Geneva, met and held talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Monday.

Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for Geneva on Sunday evening to attend the UN council's meeting.

Today, the Iranian top diplomat will deliver a speech at the UN Human Rights Council.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani and Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights are accompanying Amir-Abdollahian on this trip.

The council, made up of 47 members countries, takes up an extensive array of human rights issues — including discrimination, the freedom of religion, right to housing or the deleterious impact of economic sanctions targeting governments on regular people — as well as country “situations” like those in Afghanistan, Syria, Myanmar, Nicaragua, and South Sudan. It usually meets three times a year.

