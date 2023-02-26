Iran frees Spanish woman detained since end 2022

"She was freed yesterday (Saturday), but we didn't want to announce it publicly before her plane had taken off from Iran," Jose Manuel Albares told journalists.

"I was able to speak with her... She is well," he said, adding she was on her way to northwestern Spain, where she is from.

Ana Baneira was arrested in Iran during the riots that took place in Iran over the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini.

The riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

MNA/TSN