Russia confronted with whole empire of diverse foes

"A year after the start of the special military operation, we celebrated yet another very important date in our history in February 2023: the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people’s victory in the Battle of Stalingrad - the chief battle of the 20th century, after which the final rout of the Hitlerite armies became inevitable," Dmitry Medvedev said in an article, Year of Defending Fatherland, published in the National Defense magazine as quoted by TASS.

"History repeats itself. We are again confronted actually with a whole empire of diverse enemies: Ukrainian and European Neo-Nazis, the United States, other Anglo-Saxons and their minions (about half a hundred of countries)," he said.

The enemies have set the task of wiping Russia off from the face of the earth but their attempts will fail, the security official stressed.

"We are stronger and this is also obvious now. And the so-called ‘Western world’ is just a small part of the international community, about 15% of the planet’s population. A rich, over-satiated but still a minority," he added.

The past year of the special military operation in Ukraine has taught the Russians many things and consolidated the country’s citizens in the fight against the common enemy and "has finally helped get rid of the illusions about the ‘democratic’ West whose hypocrisy and frenzied Russophobia have gone beyond all thinkable limits," Medvedev pointed out.

What Russia has gained over that year is its firm confidence in its own strength and in its victory, he said.

TM/PR