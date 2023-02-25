29th nat’l confab on nuclear science to be held in Iran

The national conference is scheduled to be started on February 26.

The event will address Physics, technology and safety of nuclear reactors, nuclear detection and dosimetry, fuel cycle and nuclear materials, nuclear agriculture, nuclear medicine, radiation application as well as quantum technology.

Shahid Beheshti University is to host the leading conference in which novel and fundamental advances in nuclear science will be presented.

The scientific event is supported by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

