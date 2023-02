The Director General of Lorestan Veterinary Organization said that Iraq, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have imported Iran’s fish feed.

Mostafa Zebardast went on to say that the three countries have received 865 tons of freshwater fish feed over the past 10 months.

Twelve factories are active in the sphere of producing fish food in Lorestan province.

The factories are able to provide 603 tons of fish feed, he further noted.

