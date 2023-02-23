Iran eyes $2bn worth of dairy exports to China

Iran’s agriculture minister Javad Sadatinejad said on Wednesday that the country had secured an agreement with China under which Iranian dairy companies can launch exports to the country for the first time.

Sadatinejad said the agreement was finalized during a visit last week by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to China and was part of a larger food diplomacy understanding to expand agriculture cooperation with Beijing, Press TV reported.

He said China will also start importing apples from Iran under the deal signed last week, adding that some 100,000 metric tons of Iranian apple shipments will be exported to China under the first phase of the agreement.

The minister said Iranian agrifood exports to China had reached some $350 million in the 10 months to late January, adding that the figure was a fivefold increase compared to export figures reported four years ago.

