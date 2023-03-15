Iran fully lived up to commitments under JCPOA

Behrouz Kamalvandi has pointed out that the decision to enrich uranium up to 60 percent of purity in Fordow [nuclear facility] was in response to the previous resolution adopted by the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

Fifteen reports issued by the IAEA indicated that Iran has fully abided by its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, he said, asking the question who caused the situation to change.

Everyone knows that the Europeans used to criticize the US for its pulling out of the JCPOA, but now they are commenting in a way as though Iran is responsible for the ongoing situation, he further noted.

Commenting on the approach the IAEA adopted in its reports, the spokesman stated that the agency resorts to double standards.

The IAEA is expected to present a written report on Iran’s nuclear case, Kamalvandi stated, noting that the Islamic Republic has witnessed a different approach in this regard.

He termed the recent visit of the IAEA chief Refael Grossi to Iran as “good” and a step towards further cooperation.

The Spokesman described the future of Iran-IAEA cooperation as “grey”, saying that “we are neither optimistic nor pessimistic.”

Earlier on March 9, Iran’s envoy to the IAEA Mohsen Naziri Asl said that Tehran is willing to cooperate with the agency despite an authoritarian approach by the Western countries.

