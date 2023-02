The Cessna 340 aircraft went missing early Saturday morning shortly after departing for Manila from Bicol International Airport, south of the capital, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a statement, CTGN reported.

The plane was carrying two passengers, a pilot, and a crew member, the aviation regulator added.

A local search and rescue team has identified a possible crash site near the airport, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio told AFP.

