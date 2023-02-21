  1. World
Unidentified drone crashed in northern Iraq

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – An unidentified drone crashed in the Duhok province of Iraq.

Sabreen News reported that an unidentified drone crashed on Tuesday morning in the Amiedi region of Duhok province in northern Iraq.

No further details have been released about the incident. 

