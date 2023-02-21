Unidentified drone crashed in northern Iraq

Sabreen News reported that an unidentified drone crashed on Tuesday morning in the Amiedi region of Duhok province in northern Iraq.
TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – An unidentified drone crashed in the Duhok province of Iraq.
Sabreen News reported that an unidentified drone crashed on Tuesday morning in the Amiedi region of Duhok province in northern Iraq.
No further details have been released about the incident.
MNA/IRN85036551
