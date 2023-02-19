Tehran terms US-E3 media campaigns against Iran 'futile'

The media campaign of the American regime and several European countries against Iran is a futile attempt aimed at spreading Iranophobia and justifying illegal and anti-human rights actions against the Iranian people, Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his Twitter account.

Creating crisis is a tactic used by the West and the Zionist apartheid regime to cover up their internal crises amid continuous waves of popular protests and strikes, the Iranian diplomat said, referring to difficult challenges that the Westerners facing in the international arena.

Kan'ani's tweet came in reaction to an anti-Iran meeting held by the United States, Britain, Germany, and France on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Saturday.

