Sep 3, 2022, 11:30 AM

Kan'ani:

Iranian nation, government not to give up legitimate rights

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the Iranian people and government will stand against the arrogance and coercion of the inheritors of colonialism and not give up their legitimate rights.

Nasser Kan’ani made the remarks on the occasion of the National Day of Combat against British Colonialism on his Instagram account.

"Sept. 3 is the day of struggle against colonialism and remembrance of Rais Ali Delvari; the symbol of the struggle against the aggressive and overbearing colonialist," Kan’ani said.

"The government and people of Islamic Iran will stand against the arrogance and coercion of the inheritors of colonialism and not give up their legitimate rights," he added.

Shahrivar 12 in the Iranian calendar corresponding with Sept. 3 is considered a cultural event for Iranians to mark the National Day of Combat against British Colonialism as well as commemorate Rais Ali Delvari.

Rais Ali Delvari was an Iranian independence fighter and anti-British colonialism activist. He is remembered as a national hero in Iran who organized popular resistance against the British troops in 1915. 

