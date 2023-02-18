West sanctions only make life difficult for ordinary Iranians

President Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a recent interview with China's CGTN TV channel, a part of which was released on Saturday.

The president said about the US and other Western countries' sanctions against Iran that their result is only putting pressure on ordinary people's lives.

"While they declare that the sanctions are for putting pressure on the Iranian government, the effect of these sanctions has been on people's lives," he noted.

He gave some examples of the result of the sanctions on the Iranian people and said that the sanctions are part of the West's undeclared war against Iran.

"They also banned the Covid-19 vaccines. In my first meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations in New York, he apologized to me at the beginning of the meeting for the West bans on delivering the vaccine to Iran amid the pandemic."

Meanwhile, he thanked China for helping Iran in the vaccination campaign.

The president also said the Islamic Republic will come out victorious in the war waged by the West, saying that their dream of toppling the Islamic Republic will never come true.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to be much brighter, more powerful and more competent than ever," Raeisi said.

"The sanctions sought to stop our nation, but neither our nation nor our youth stopped.." he further asserted.

MNA/5711999