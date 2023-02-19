Less than 0.5% of Iranian uni. students go abroad for studies

"Before the victory of the revolution, 40% of Iranian students traveled abroad in order to get their universities degrees, but now that figure does not even reach half a percent," Hashem Dadashpour said during a speech before Friday prayers sermon in Birjand Mosque in Birjand, the capital of South Khorasan Province.

"Since the Islamic Revolution, a huge revolution has taken place in the academic and scientific field in the country, and we hope that this movement will reach a place where the Islamic civilization and the entire world will benefit from it," the deputy science minister said.

According to him, before the revolution, Iran used to import doctors and physicians from India and Pakistan, while now lots of foreign students are studying medical sciences at Iranian universities.

"Also, in the field of technology, our progress has been remarkable, and before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, there was no technology in the country, while now Iran's defense and military warfare are being exported [to other countries]," Dadashpour also noted.

The deputy minister also said that the Iranian revolution was not only in the material field, but also it has attracted many hearts and minds.

