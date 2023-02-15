Iran exporting helicopter pieces to friendly, allied states

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Second Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard said that Iran enjoys one of the most diverse helicopter fleets in the world, having a variety of eastern, western, and European helicopters.

Saying that Iran is not dependent on foreign countries in this field, Khajeh Fard noted, "Fortunately, we have overcome the sanctions and today we also export and provide engineering services to other friendly and allied countries."

"For many years, Iran Aviation Industries Organization, in cooperation with knowledge-based companies, has been able to produce the required pieces equal to global standards for producing all kinds of helicopters," he added.

RHM/5709932