Mehdi Taj declared that the Iranian and Russian football teams will meet on March 22 or 23, 2023.

Iran has also invited the woman’s team of Russia to visit Iran for a sporting purpose, he underlined.

He termed the cooperation with the Russian side as “good”, noting that the mutual ties will be continued.

Reportedly, Sepahan football team is to meet FC Zenit in a friendly match at Naghsh Jahan Stadium in Isfahan on February 17, 2023.

TM/IRN85031617