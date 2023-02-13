Russia, Iran may declare visa-free regime in 2023

"Such perspective exists," he said, answering a question from TASS, whether the two countries may agree to a visa-free regime this year.

"We as the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to cancel visas between the two countries. And we have even made steps on this issue on our side. We are waiting for Russian officials’ opinions. Should Russia, just like we did, state its readiness, we could have declared a visa-free regime within a short time span," the Iranian diplomat noted.

Jalali underscored that Iran has conveyed this information to the Russian side.

"If Russia makes such a decision at the highest level, we will be able to declare a visa-free regime in the upcoming months in 2023," the envoy added. "The Islamic Republic of Iran not only agrees, but it is working on this issue."

Tehran also offered Moscow to begin this process by withdrawing visas for businessmen and drivers, "who play an important role in the development of trade."

MP/PR