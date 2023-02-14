At least 3 dead after shootings at Michigan State University

At least three people were shot dead by an unidentified gunman on the campus of Michigan State University on Monday, the university police stated. Previously, interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman confirmed that five were wounded in two shootings, carried out by the attacker, adding that "some" of the gunshot victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

The gunman presently remains at-large and has been described by police as a "short male with a mask" who evading police on foot. Officials indicated it "appears there is only one suspect at this time."

The interim deputy chief has stated that surveillance footage of the gunman will be released to the public.

Officials earlier stated that first responders had transported the injured to the local Sparrow Hospital and that seven common areas across the campus were secured.

Reports of the shooting first surfaced at about 8:18 p.m. local time, with a notice issued to MSU students around 8:30 p.m. local time urging them to "run, hide, fight."

“Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely," the alert issued by officials read. "Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if you have no other option."

Video shared of the scene has captured multiple police cruisers racing to the campus as well as documenting officials' efforts to secure the campus.

Local media reported that Michigan State Police troopers had been seen on campus with rifles, instructing individuals on campus to remain indoors and stay away from windows. At 5,200 acres, the campus is considered one of the largest US universities by area.

The City of East Lansing has also issued a shelter-in-place order to the greater community. Agents with the FBI's Detroit office and those with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene.

MNA/PR