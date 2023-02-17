200 Al-Shabaab terrorists killed in S Somalia

The army and intelligence services, in cooperation with international partners, carried out a military operation in southern Somalia, in which 200 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed, Somalia's information minister in a press conference.

Saying that several of the killed terrorists were field commanders, the minister added that 300 weapons were also seized from the terrorists.

A number of al-Shabaab terrorist elements who were injured during the operation were also arrested, he added.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with al-Shabaab being one of the main threats.

Since at least 2007, al-Shabaab has waged a deadly campaign against the Somali government and international forces, claiming thousands of lives.

There were at least 1,518 civilian casualties -- 651 killed and 867 injured -- in terror attacks in Somalia in 2018, followed by 1,459 -- 591 killed and 868 injured -- in 2019, according to UN estimates.

MP/5711463