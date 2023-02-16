Somali National Army kills 32 Al-Shabaab militants

The Somali National Army with the support of the Galmudug State forces and the local forces killed 32 Al-Shabaab militants and injured others after conducting a planned operation against terrorists’ hideout at Qaycad area in Mudug region.

SNA Commander at the frontline, Gen. Mohamed Ali Nur confirmed to Somali National News Agency SONNA that the joint forces also seized weapons during the operation, and indicated that the forces were still in pursuit of the terrorists fleeing.

“We had a face-to-face fight against the terrorists and rooted them out of their hideouts and we seized their weapons and killed their leaders in the fight”, Gen. Mohamed said.

MNA/PR