  1. World
  2. Africa
Feb 16, 2023, 11:20 AM

Somali National Army kills 32 Al-Shabaab militants

Somali National Army kills 32 Al-Shabaab militants

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – 32 members of Al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed in the country's military operation.

The Somali National Army with the support of the Galmudug State forces and the local forces killed 32 Al-Shabaab militants and injured others after conducting a planned operation against terrorists’ hideout at Qaycad area in Mudug region.

SNA Commander at the frontline, Gen. Mohamed Ali Nur confirmed to Somali National News Agency SONNA that the joint forces also seized weapons during the operation, and indicated that the forces were still in pursuit of the terrorists fleeing.

“We had a face-to-face fight against the terrorists and rooted them out of their hideouts and we seized their weapons and killed their leaders in the fight”, Gen. Mohamed said.

MNA/PR

News Code 197465

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News