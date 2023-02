TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – On the first day of the 38th Fajr Music Festival, the National Orchestra performed some pieces in the Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Friday evening.

The Fajr Music Festival will take place in Tehran and 16 provinces from February 17 to 22. The festival is another part of the Ten-Day Dawn celebration, which is organized every year to mark the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.