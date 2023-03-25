Chocolate factory explosion in Pennsylvania leaves 2 dead

According to West Reading police, nine people are still unaccounted for.

Officials say there is an unknown amount of injuries at this time, according to ABC News.

Several local fire crews responded to the scene. The fire was broke out just before 5 p.m. at the RM Palmer Company following a large explosion.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion coming from the candy factory, then saw flames shortly after.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak, but officials are still investigating the cause.

No one was evacuated as a result of the explosion. West Reading's mayor, a firefighter herself, was on the scene and asked that anyone within a one-block radius stay away from the area.

MNA