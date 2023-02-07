  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Feb 7, 2023, 7:52 PM

Gas explosion kills at least four in Russia's Tula Region

Gas explosion kills at least four in Russia's Tula Region

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – At least four people were killed on Tuesday in a gas explosion that ripped through a five-floor building in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow, Russian emergency services said.

"Five people have been rescued so far, and according to preliminary information, two more remain under the rubble. Unfortunately, four people died," the emergency services said, according to Reuters.

Russian local media have cited the Ministry of Emergencies as also saying that several people have been rescued from under the rubble, but there may still be people there. Data on the victims are being specified, while the emergency services are working at the site. Even before the arrival of services, passers-by rushed to save people and pulled a child out from under the rubble.

MNA

News Code 197164

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News