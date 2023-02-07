Gas explosion kills at least four in Russia's Tula Region

"Five people have been rescued so far, and according to preliminary information, two more remain under the rubble. Unfortunately, four people died," the emergency services said, according to Reuters.

Russian local media have cited the Ministry of Emergencies as also saying that several people have been rescued from under the rubble, but there may still be people there. Data on the victims are being specified, while the emergency services are working at the site. Even before the arrival of services, passers-by rushed to save people and pulled a child out from under the rubble.

MNA