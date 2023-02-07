  1. World
Death toll in Peru landslide rises to 40

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The number of victims of the fall of a landslide (mudslide) in the Peruvian department of Arequipa (south) has risen to 40, local radio reported.

"The number of people who died after being swept away by landslides that affected the town of Secocha and other localities in the province of Camaná, in the Arequipa region, has risen to 40," RPP reported.

Citing sources from the Civil Defense Institute of Arequipa, the landslide swept away a total of 200 houses in this Andean mining area, which is affected by the rainy season, according to teleSUR.

Previously, the National Civil Defense Institute officially reported eight deaths and five missing persons, although it did not rule out that the death toll could rise. 

