Iran, E3 deputy foreign ministers to hold meeting Friday

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced that a meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom will be held on Friday, November 29, to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues.

In an interview with foreign policy reporters, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghai announced that a meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom will be held on Friday, December 29, to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Stressing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled policy of interacting and cooperating with other countries based on the principles of honor, wisdom, and expediency, Baghaei described the upcoming talks with the three European countries as in continuation of the talks held with them on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“In this round of talks, which has been planned from the New York meeting, a range of regional and international issues and topics, including the Palestine and Lebanon issues, as well as the nuclear issue, will be discussed and exchanged.”

Earlier, Japan’s Kyodo News cited Iranian diplomatic sources as saying that Iran will hold nuclear talks with the UK, France, Germany, and the European Union on November 29, aimed at exploring ways to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the United State under Trump withdrew in May 2018.

KI