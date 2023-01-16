Iran condoles Nepal over deadly plane crash

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also wished eternal peace for the victims of this incident and patience for their bereaved families.

The plane of Nepal's Yeti Airlines flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed on Sunday morning. There were 72 people on board, including 53 Nepalis, four Russians, five Indians, two South Koreans and one Irish, one Argentinian, one Australian and one Frenchman were aboard the plane.

All the 72 people aboard the plane of Nepalese Yeti Airlines that crashed on Sunday have died, a spokesperson for the airliner told the media.

