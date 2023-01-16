  1. Video
VIDEO: Final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – A video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.

The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.

The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.

