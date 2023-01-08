NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo

Serbia’s former province of Kosovo declared independence in 2008 following the 1998-1999 war during which NATO bombed the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, comprising Serbia and Montenegro, to protect Albanian-majority Kosovo.

Last month, for the first time since the end of the war, Serbia asked to deploy troops in Kosovo during a spate of clashes between Kosovo authorities and Serbs in the north of Kosovo.

A UN Security Council resolution states that Serbia may be allowed, if approved by KFOR, to station its personnel at border crossings, Orthodox Christian religious sites and areas with Serb majorities.

Vucic criticized KFOR for informing Serbia of its decision on the eve of the Christian Orthodox Christmas after Kosovo police arrested an off-duty soldier suspected of shooting and wounding two young Serbs near the town of Shterpce.

Police said both victims, 11 and 21, were taken to hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.

MNA/PR