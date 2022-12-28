Kosovo shuts main border crossing with Serbia amid protests

Wednesday’s move has left only three entry points between the two countries open, with two other crossings on the Serbian border closed by similar protests on their Kosovar sides since December 10.

The latest protest came hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest possible level of alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.

Serbs in Serbia used a truck and tractors on Tuesday to create the latest roadblock, close to the Merdare crossing on Kosovo’s eastern border, Belgrade-based media reported.

The closure took effect at midnight, though the crossing was apparently already unusable, Al Jazeera reported.

The Merdare entry point is Kosovo’s most important for road freight. The country has international rail links.

Since December 10, Serbs in northern Kosovo have exchanged fire with police and erected more than 10 roadblocks in and around Mitrovica.

MNA/PR