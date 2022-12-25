Chinese MoD calls US ‘direct threat’ to world

Facts have proved more than once that the US is the direct threat to the international order and the culprit of the regional turbulence,” said the Chinese defense ministry’s spokesman, Colonel Tan Kefei after US President Joe Biden signed the 2023 US National Defense Authorization Act into law.

The statement added that in pursuit of its own interests, the US on multiple occasions “either waged wars against other countries or created conflicts, causing massive casualties and displacement of innocent civilians,” RT reported.

The $858 billion US military budget for the fiscal year 2023, which authorized $10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan, is yet another in a series of provocative moves that “seriously jeopardize the peace and stability in Taiwan Straits and increase the risk of China-US military confrontation.”

The Chinese People's Liberation Army further vowed to “resolutely safeguard national reunification and territorial integrity of the country,” warning that Washington has no other choice but to “respect China’s core interests and major concerns.”

MP/PR