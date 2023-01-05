No reason for Western countries not to supply tanks to Kyiv

"We will receive more armored vehicles, including French-made wheeled tanks. It sends a clear signal to all of our partners: there is no rational reason to explain why Western tanks have not yet been supplied to Ukraine," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel on Thursday, TASS reported.

After a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, Zelensky said that Kyiv would receive French light tanks. Reuters reported, citing the Elysee Palace, that Macron had promised to supply AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov rebuked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the unwillingness to supply tanks to Kyiv. He said that Scholz can continue "playing games if he wants Germans to fight in German tanks near Berlin and Stuttgart."

In recent months, Ukraine has been demanding Berlin supply its Leopard 2 tanks, but Chancellor Scholz has been saying that his country would act only in coordination with its allies on this matter. According to the German chancellor, not a single country has supplied Western tanks to Kyiv.

MNA/PR