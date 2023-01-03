  1. Politics
94 suspects involved in Soleimani assassination are Americans

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Briefing the latest status of pursuing the case of General Soleimani’s assassination, the Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights said that 94 suspects involved in this case are Americans. 

Stating that a joint committee between Iran and Iraq’s judicial bodies was established last year, Kazem Gharibabadi added that three rounds of joint meetings have been held in Baghdad and Tehran and the fourth round is to be held early next week.

94 suspects, in this case, are Americans, Gharibabadi said, describing Trump, Pompeo, and Mackenzie as the three main culprits.

According to him, Americans had accomplices from regional countries and two European countries, Germany and the UK.

“Unfortunately, these countries have not yet responded to the judicial requests sent through the diplomatic channel. But we have increased the pressure on these countries through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make them accountable,” he added.

Under the 1973 Convention, Iran sent an official letter to the US government in which it asked the American authorities either to hand over the culprits or to put them on trial, he noted.

