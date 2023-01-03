Iraqi PM blasts Soleimani, al-Muhandis assassination

It is necessary to remember the leaders of victory and their heroism in confronting the most powerful extremist terrorist group that contemporary history has known, al-Sudani wrote in a tweet.

Targeting them was a condemnable act in all international norms and laws, he added.

He went on to say that the Iraqi government is working to stabilize Iraq's sovereignty and create an independent country that is capable of protecting its people.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by former US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

