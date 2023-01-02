VIDEO: 'Bury me as a soldier'

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by former US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.
TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – "Lay me to rest next to my comrades. Bury me as a soldier," said Lt. Gen. Soleimani who worked for peace in the region and was a stronghold against the spread of extremism and terrorism in part of his will to his wife.
News Code 195672
Your Comment