Iran VP, Brazil president discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, Iranian vice president for parliamentary affairs is on a visit to Brasilia to attend the swear-in ceremony of Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Following the swear-in ceremony, Hosseini met and held talks with Lula at the Brazilian Presidential palace.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the ways of developing bilateral, regional, and international relations and cooperation and stressed strengthening and enhancing the level of relations between the two countries.

The Iranian and Brazilian officials also emphasized strengthening and deepening the level of relations between the two countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is an important country and enjoys a prominent position, the Brazilian president said in the meeting.

"We seek to strengthen and develop economic and political relations with Tehran as much as possible," the newly elected president of Brazil added.

"Tehran considers Brazil as one of the main axes of developing relations with South American countries," Hosseini also said for his part, conveying the greetings of President Raeisi to him.

The Iranian vice president also met with some foreign officials attending Lula's inauguration ceremony. The German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benítez, President of Chile Gabriel Boric, Colombian president Gustavo Petro, as well as Luis Arce President of Bolivia, were among the leaders the Iranian vice president sat down for separate meetings.

