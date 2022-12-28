Explosion reported in south of Stockholm

The Aftonbladet newspaper reported on Tuesday that the explosion unfolded near a gate of a residential building in the city's Enskededalen district. Several people wearing dark clothes and a vehicle were reportedly seen fleeing the scene.

No one has been injured in the incident, the newspaper said. Damages at the scene included broken glass and a water leak, Sputnik reported.

First responders were said to have been called to the area at about 10:28 p.m. local time, with callers having informed dispatchers that loud bangs and smoke had been detected in the building's stairwell.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing as officials are examining the scene and speaking with eyewitnesses.

