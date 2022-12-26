  1. World
At least 17 dead, 110 injured in heavy snowfall in Japan

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – At least 17 people have died and 110 more have been injured as a result of heavy snowfall in Japan, the national TV reported on Monday, citing sources in the country's disaster management.

Severe snowfall has been hitting northern and western Japan since December 17. Many people have died or got injured after falling from the roof, while removing snow, or getting buried underneath snow sliding off rooftops.

Winter storm has continued through Monday, with snow piling up higher than 160 centimeters (5.2 feet) in some areas.

Heavy snow has led to power outages across the country, leaving around 1,000 households in the prefecture of Niigata alone without power for over a week.

