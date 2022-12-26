Death toll from heavy winter storm across US rises to 34

On Saturday evening, NBC News reported 28 weather-related deaths that occurred in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado, and Michigan.

According to the NPR broadcaster, 12 people were killed in the Buffalo area, where more than a meter of snow fell over the weekend.

The snowstorm has settled over an unprecedentedly wide area from the Great Lakes near the US-Canada border to the Rio Grande River along the US border with Mexico, the media said.

According to the power outage service, there are still over 180,000 US households and businesses without power since the storm damaged power lines.

US media also reported that over 3,100 flights have been canceled and another 7,100 have been delayed across the United States, with the especially difficult situation reported in Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Denver.

