Argentina considering Messi’s picture on currency notes

Argentine press reports revealed that the Central Bank of Argentina is studying a proposal to place the image of Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentina team and Paris Saint-Germain player, on the Argentine peso after winning the 2022 World Cup.

According to El Financiero, officials of the Central Bank are studying options for celebrating the historic coronation of the Tango team in the World Cup in Qatar, as happened after winning the 1978 World Cup, where commemorative commercial coins were offered.

The newspaper pointed out that one of the options of the Central Bank of Argentina is to print Messi’s image on the 1,000-peso, where officials in Argentina want to show the number “10”, which begins with the number 1000, and the word “La Scaloneta” is written, which symbolizes the winning team of coach Lionel Scaloni.

The Argentine national team succeeded in winning the 2022 Qatar World Cup title, led by star Lionel Messi, beating France in the final match that brought them together at Lusail Stadium on December 18.

The Argentinian capital witnessed huge celebrations from the moment the Argentine national team defeated France in the final match in Qatar.

MNA/PR