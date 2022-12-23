Leader leads his companion's funeral

Dr. Abbas Sheibani was an old friend of the Leader of the Islamic Reovcltuin who fought along side Ayatollah Khamenei against the tyrannical regime of Shah before the revolution and held several positions in the Islamic Establishment after the revolution.

Born on November 12, 1931 Sheibani was an Iranian physician, university professor, and politician. He was a founding member of Freedom Movement of Iran and member of City Council of Tehran. He also served as a member in both Parliament and Assembly of Experts. He was also Minister of Agriculture from 1979 to 1980 and President of University of Tehran from 1983 to 1984. He was also a candidate for the presidential elections in July 1981 and in 1989, finishing second in both of them.

Sheibani died on 22 December 2022, at the age of 91.

