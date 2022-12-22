Russia denounces Israeli regime’s strikes on Syria

The Russian ambassador pointed out that the situation in northern Syria is alarming, reminding that military operations in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, and Al-Hasakah resulted in the deaths of both Syrian soldiers and civilians, including media representatives, as well as in the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

"Against this backdrop, we condemn the ongoing illegal air attacks by the Israeli Air Force. In November, at least two episodes were reported related to air raids on the Shayrat military airfield east of the city of Homs and strikes from the Mediterranean Sea on Syria’s central and coastal areas, killing six Syrian soldiers and wounding four more," Nebenzya said, TASS reported.

The Israeli regime frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

The regime launched a similar attack on the Syrian capital in late October, during which most of its missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defenses.

The Israeli regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting military positions inside the country, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

In early November, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad strongly condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes, emphasizing that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

MNa/PR