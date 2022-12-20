Zionists launch fresh missile attack on Damascus (+VIDEO)

Syrian media quoted a military source as saying early Tuesday that the attack took place about half an hour after midnight with bursts of Israeli missiles fired from the northeast of Lake Tiberias, also known as the Sea of Galilee, in the occupied territories.

The military source added that the Israeli missile strike targeted a number of positions in the vicinity of Damascus without causing any loss of life.

“Our air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles and shot down a number of them. The attack resulted in the injury of two soldiers,” the source said, according to Press TV.

The Israeli regime frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

The regime launched a similar attack on the Syrian capital in late October, during which most of its missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defenses.

The Israeli regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting military positions inside the country, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

In early November, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad strongly condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes, emphasizing that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

“Our position concerning such attacks is fairly clear. We warn the Tel Aviv regime that an adequate response to such hostilities awaits them and it will be given sooner or later,” he said.

MNA/PR