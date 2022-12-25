Iran seeking to become global hub for deuterium drugs

“In a not too distant future we will turn into a hub for manufacturing drugs based on deuterium which are good alternatives to chemical drugs and have lower side effects in comparison (to those drugs),” said Eslami in a ceremony to inaugurate a modern gamma knife radiosurgery facility in Tehran.

Eslami added the AEOI will continue to provide technologies and equipment to domestic suppliers to help them in their effortsb to manufacture sophisticated drugs and medical appliances.

The AEOI launched a second phase of its deuterium production unit in Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility in central Iran in April 2021.

MNA