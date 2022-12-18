Explosion hits US military training center in Erbil (+VIDEO)

Iraqi sources early Sunday morning reported that a huge explosion was heard in the Khabat district in Erbil province.

According to Sabereen News, the reason for the terrible explosion has not been determined yet.

Referring to the flight of the American military plane over the incident site, Sabreen News added that the explosion occurred in a training center and weapons warehouse used by the American forces to train Peshmerga forces in Erbil.

No more details have been released about the damage or possible casualties.

